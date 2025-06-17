Elon Musk's X Corp Sues New York Over Social Media Disclosure Law

Elon Musk's X Corp has taken legal action against the state of New York, questioning the constitutionality of a recently enacted law. This law mandates that social media companies like X Corp reveal details about how they manage hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment, and foreign political interference.

Filed in Manhattan federal court, X Corp's complaint suggests that the New York statute could potentially lead to lawsuits and hefty fines for failing to disclose what the company describes as 'highly sensitive and controversial speech.' The complaint argues that these provisions are protected under the First Amendment and might be at odds with state preferences.

The move follows a similar legal challenge faced by a comparable California law. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is tasked with enforcing the state's legislation, has been named as the defendant, although her office has yet to comment on the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)