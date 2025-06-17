Diplomatic Dance Turns Turbulent: Trump and Macron's Fractured Alliance

In a dramatic diplomatic shift, the once-charismatic relationship between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron has shown signs of frailty. At the recent G7 summit, Trump's social media criticism of Macron underscored growing fractures in their alliance.

Renowned for their theatrical physical interactions, like the famous 29-second handshake, the relationship between Trump and Macron initially captivated the world. However, escalating tensions were evident when Trump blasted Macron midair, challenging France's narratives.

The Elysee Palace remained silent as the summit intended to reflect Western unity faltered. Trump's departure and skepticism over Russia and Iran demonstrated a tangible shift, as diplomatic gestures seemed replaced by harsh rhetoric.