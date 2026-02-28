Left Menu

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

The ICC is developing alternate travel arrangements for participants of the T20 World Cup due to escalating tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli military actions in Iran. The organization aims to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scrambling to arrange alternate flights for players and officials involved in the T20 World Cup amid rising tensions following military actions by the US and Israel in Iran.

With President Trump urging the Iranian populace to revolt against their Islamic leaders, the situation has prompted international concern. The ICC, mindful of the unpredictability in the Middle East, is prioritizing the safety of its stakeholders at the tournament currently held in India and Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the ICC confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation and has initiated comprehensive plans to address the potential disruptions caused by the geopolitical instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

