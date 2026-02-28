ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scrambling to arrange alternate flights for players and officials involved in the T20 World Cup amid rising tensions following military actions by the US and Israel in Iran.

With President Trump urging the Iranian populace to revolt against their Islamic leaders, the situation has prompted international concern. The ICC, mindful of the unpredictability in the Middle East, is prioritizing the safety of its stakeholders at the tournament currently held in India and Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the ICC confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation and has initiated comprehensive plans to address the potential disruptions caused by the geopolitical instability.

