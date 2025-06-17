Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

In Pune, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar lauded the completion of 11 years of Narendra Modi's government, marking an era of stability since 1984. He emphasized the government's efforts in transforming internal security and elevating India's global standing.

Since 2014, Modi's leadership is credited with numerous accomplishments, including the 'Make in India' initiative, the abrogation of Article 370, and significant economic growth. Javadekar highlighted the absence of corruption allegations against Union ministers, unlike previous administrations.

The Modi government has implemented impactful schemes such as Direct Benefit Transfer, lifting millions out of poverty, enhancing the rail network, and introducing innovative financial reforms. Notable defense actions, including surgical strikes, showcased India's resolve against terrorism.