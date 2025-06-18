Left Menu

UAE Calls for Caution Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE's Foreign Minister, cautions against uncalculated actions that could extend Iran-Israel tensions. UAE's President discusses Israeli strikes with Iran's President, asserting calm efforts and expressing solidarity with Iran amid regional volatility. The UAE had recently improved relations with both Iran and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:23 IST
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister, issued a warning against "uncalculated and reckless steps" that might exacerbate tensions beyond Iran and Israel's borders, a statement from the foreign ministry highlighted on Tuesday.

This caution came after a phone conversation between UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concerning Israeli airstrikes in Iran, as reported by the state news agency WAM. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the Gulf nation's ongoing diplomatic efforts with allies to stabilize the situation.

Additionally, he conveyed the UAE's solidarity with Iran and its citizens during these challenging times. After overcoming years of strained ties, the UAE has recently strengthened its relationships with both Iran and Israel, normalizing relations with the latter in 2020.

