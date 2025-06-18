Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: Modi Engages World Leaders at G7 Summit

At the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held strategic meetings with leaders from South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, and Australia. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as trade, economy, technology, and culture. Modi emphasized India's priorities, highlighting partnerships and regional cooperation, particularly for the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:05 IST
Narendra Modi

During the recent G7 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively engaged with global leaders, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties across key sectors. His discussions included talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on boosting cooperation in trade, technology, and green energy.

Modi's first official meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo centered on strengthening India-Mexico relations, with potential growth seen in agriculture, health, and digital innovation. Modi congratulated Pardo on her historic election as Mexico's first female president in two centuries.

Further engaging with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Modi emphasized the significance of addressing global issues, particularly those concerning the Global South. As Modi arrived in Canada for the summit, he highlighted the importance of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

