Trump Overrules Intelligence Chief on Iran Nuclear Threat
In a striking move, President Donald Trump contradicted U.S. intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's assertion that Iran has not been developing a nuclear weapon, aligning instead with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's aggressive stance. This clash with intelligence assessments echoes Trump's past disputes with U.S. spy agencies.
President Donald Trump openly challenged the judgment of his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, on Tuesday, by disagreeing with her assessment that Iran has not pursued building a nuclear weapon. This public disagreement marks the first time Trump has contradicted his spy chief during his second term.
While aboard Air Force One returning from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump expressed his belief that Iran was "very close" to obtaining a nuclear weapon, despite Gabbard's testimony to Congress indicating otherwise. This recalls Trump's previous clashes with U.S. intelligence agencies, including disputes over Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence referred to a CNN report where Gabbard claimed alignment with Trump on Iran. However, U.S. intelligence continues to assess that Iran has not resumed a nuclear weapons program. Trump has repeatedly dismissed intelligence findings, claiming a deep state conspiracy against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- Nuclear
- Intelligence
- Netanyahu
- Gabbard
- Uranium
- Tehran
- Air Force One
- Russia
ALSO READ
Trump appears to undercut US proposal to Iran, declaring he won't allow any uranium enrichment
Coalition Crisis: Can Netanyahu Navigate the Political Quagmire?
Iran's Uranium Enrichment Standoff with the U.S.
Netanyahu's Covert Alliances with Palestinian Clans Against Hamas
Netanyahu's Strategic Move: Arming Gaza Clans Against Hamas