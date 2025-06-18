Left Menu

Trump Overrules Intelligence Chief on Iran Nuclear Threat

In a striking move, President Donald Trump contradicted U.S. intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's assertion that Iran has not been developing a nuclear weapon, aligning instead with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's aggressive stance. This clash with intelligence assessments echoes Trump's past disputes with U.S. spy agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:37 IST
Trump Overrules Intelligence Chief on Iran Nuclear Threat
Trump

President Donald Trump openly challenged the judgment of his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, on Tuesday, by disagreeing with her assessment that Iran has not pursued building a nuclear weapon. This public disagreement marks the first time Trump has contradicted his spy chief during his second term.

While aboard Air Force One returning from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump expressed his belief that Iran was "very close" to obtaining a nuclear weapon, despite Gabbard's testimony to Congress indicating otherwise. This recalls Trump's previous clashes with U.S. intelligence agencies, including disputes over Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence referred to a CNN report where Gabbard claimed alignment with Trump on Iran. However, U.S. intelligence continues to assess that Iran has not resumed a nuclear weapons program. Trump has repeatedly dismissed intelligence findings, claiming a deep state conspiracy against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025