Trump Overrules Intelligence Chief on Iran Nuclear Threat

President Donald Trump openly challenged the judgment of his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, on Tuesday, by disagreeing with her assessment that Iran has not pursued building a nuclear weapon. This public disagreement marks the first time Trump has contradicted his spy chief during his second term.

While aboard Air Force One returning from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump expressed his belief that Iran was "very close" to obtaining a nuclear weapon, despite Gabbard's testimony to Congress indicating otherwise. This recalls Trump's previous clashes with U.S. intelligence agencies, including disputes over Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence referred to a CNN report where Gabbard claimed alignment with Trump on Iran. However, U.S. intelligence continues to assess that Iran has not resumed a nuclear weapons program. Trump has repeatedly dismissed intelligence findings, claiming a deep state conspiracy against him.

