Summit Speaks: UK and US Affirm AUKUS Commitment

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received support from Britain and the U.S. for the AUKUS nuclear submarine agreement despite a Pentagon review. Despite a missed meeting with Trump, Albanese highlighted the deal's importance. The agreement aims to bolster Australia's submarine capabilities by the 2030s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant show of unity, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese applauded remarks made by Britain's Prime Minister at the G7 summit, affirming the continuation of the AUKUS submarine treaty involving the UK, US, and Australia. This, despite a review initiated by the Pentagon, underscores the deal's critical role for all parties involved.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasized the treaty's importance for both nations, suggesting the ongoing review aligns with necessary governance protocols. Starmer's comments came during a press briefing in Canada, where trade and security dominated discussions.

Albanese was expected to meet Trump directly to discuss AUKUS, but the meeting was derailed by Trump's early departure. Nonetheless, Albanese expressed strong confidence in the agreement, which is designed to boost Australia's naval strength to counter China's regional ambitions. The Pentagon's review aims to ensure alignment with President Trump's strategic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

