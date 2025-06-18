Canada Scraps Strong G7 Statement on Ukraine Amid US Resistance

Canada has abandoned its push for the Group of Seven countries to issue a strong statement on the situation in Ukraine, following resistance from the United States. This information was disclosed by a Canadian official to reporters during a leaders' summit on Tuesday.

The official highlighted that the United States sought to dilute the draft statement, a move Canada felt was unjust to Ukraine, especially as Ukraine's president was attending the summit. This disagreement led to the dropping of the plan for a robust declaration from the G7.

Instead, the agreement made by the remaining six G7 members will be encapsulated in a statement to be released by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The official noted that this decision aims to maintain unity among the countries while acknowledging differing perspectives on the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)