House Arrest of Argentina's Former President Kirchner Sparks Political Turmoil

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been placed under house arrest to serve a six-year sentence for corruption. The decision follows a upheld conviction involving public project fraud in Patagonia. Kirchner, a divisive figure in Argentine politics, continues to influence the Peronist movement despite her legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:19 IST
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

On Tuesday, an Argentine judge ordered former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to serve a six-year sentence for corruption under house arrest. The case has significantly impacted the political landscape, with Kirchner being a notable polarizing figure in recent Argentine history.

Argentina's Supreme Court upheld her conviction and associated lifetime ban from public office. Kirchner maintains her innocence, attributing her legal battles to political persecution. Due to her age, the judge permitted her to remain in her Buenos Aires home, equipped with an electronic ankle monitor.

A fervent support base, especially among Peronists, remains loyal to Kirchner. Her influential role in the left-leaning movement persists, despite a recent electoral defeat to libertarian Javier Milei and economic challenges during her vice presidency under Alberto Fernandez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

