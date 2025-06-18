PM Modi holds 'productive' exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he held ''productive'' exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet.
Modi posted a picture on X with leaders of the seven-nation bloc and those invited to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.
''Together for global progress! Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet,'' he said in the post.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post, ''A collective commitment to addressing global challenges & promoting common values.'' ''PM @narendramodi with the leaders of @G7 countries and invited partners,'' he said, attaching the same group photo.
Modi was earlier welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney as he arrived here for the G7 Outreach Session.
This is his first visit to Canada in a decade.
Earlier, the prime minister had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.
