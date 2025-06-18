Diplomatic Dialogue: Canada and India Seek New Chapter Amidst Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit in Alberta, marking the first bilateral meeting since tensions surfaced between the two nations in 2023.

The discussions reflected a commitment to moving past the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against India regarding the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist. Both leaders emphasized global partnerships and India's role in global supply chains, disregarding the accusations that strained relations.

Key topics included energy security, artificial intelligence, and the fight against terrorism as both nations aimed to strengthen democratic values and improve economic ties. Despite protests from Canada's Sikh community, the meeting was seen as a step toward fostering collaboration and addressing international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)