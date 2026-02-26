Ukraine-Russia Pipeline Standoff Threatens European Energy Security

In a development that could have significant implications for European energy security, Russia has accused Ukraine of disrupting the flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia. The stoppage comes amid broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

Ukraine contends that the pipeline was damaged by Russian strikes in January and remains unrepaired. Moreover, Ukrainian drones recently targeted a major Russian pumping station connected to the pipeline. The disruption has prompted Hungary to block new EU sanctions against Russia and prevent EU financial aid to Ukraine.

The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, has urged Ukraine to expedite repair efforts. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated that quick fixes to the pipeline damages are not feasible.