Colombia's Pension Reform Faces New Vote Due to Procedural Misstep

Colombia's constitutional court has mandated a re-vote on the country's crucial pension reform by the lower house due to a procedural mistake. The reform was initially approved in June 2024, seeking to enhance Colpensiones and expand pension coverage.

The legislation, pivotal for future pension policy, won't be effective until authorized by the court. The lower house must re-assess the already approved Senate version of the bill.

With a 30-day deadline to conduct the vote, President Gustavo Petro plans to call additional legislative sessions to secure its passage, emphasizing thorough discussion.

