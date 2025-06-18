High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Tests Waters with Belarus Amid Russian Tensions

A senior Trump administration official is poised to visit Belarus in the coming days to meet President Alexander Lukashenko, according to informed sources.

If envoy Keith Kellogg proceeds, he would be the most senior U.S. figure to visit the authoritarian nation in years, suggesting a tactical effort to revive peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the meeting's agenda and a history of Western skepticism, the journey marks a potential turning point in U.S.-Belarus relations, signaling America's intent to distance Minsk from Moscow's orbit.

