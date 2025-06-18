Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Tests Waters with Belarus Amid Russian Tensions

A top U.S. official plans a pivotal trip to Belarus to meet President Lukashenko, aiming to jump-start stalled peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Despite skepticism, this move represents a strategic shift in the U.S.-Belarus relations under the Trump administration’s efforts to lessen Belarus's Russian influence.

Updated: 18-06-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 04:52 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Tests Waters with Belarus Amid Russian Tensions
A senior Trump administration official is poised to visit Belarus in the coming days to meet President Alexander Lukashenko, according to informed sources.

If envoy Keith Kellogg proceeds, he would be the most senior U.S. figure to visit the authoritarian nation in years, suggesting a tactical effort to revive peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the meeting's agenda and a history of Western skepticism, the journey marks a potential turning point in U.S.-Belarus relations, signaling America's intent to distance Minsk from Moscow's orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

