Left Menu

Australia and EU Set to Forge Security Alliance

Australia, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is set to initiate negotiations for a security and defence partnership with the European Union. The partnership aims to enhance cooperation in sectors like the defence industry and cyber security. Discussions are expected to progress rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:15 IST
Australia and EU Set to Forge Security Alliance
Anthony Albanese

Australia is preparing to embark on negotiations for a strategic security and defence partnership with the European Union, indicated by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. The proposed alliance seeks to establish a vital framework for collaboration across sectors such as the defence industry, cyber security, and counter-terrorism.

Albanese made the announcement while attending the G7 summit in Kananaskis, emphasizing the significance of the partnership for both current and future cooperation between Australia and the EU. He cited the importance of the framework in strengthening ties in critical areas involving national and international security concerns.

With ministers from both sides set to advance talks in the upcoming weeks, Prime Minister Albanese expressed optimism, stating he anticipates the negotiations to be concluded swiftly, paving the way for robust cooperative agreements between Australia and the European bloc.

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025