Australia and EU Set to Forge Security Alliance

Australia is preparing to embark on negotiations for a strategic security and defence partnership with the European Union, indicated by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. The proposed alliance seeks to establish a vital framework for collaboration across sectors such as the defence industry, cyber security, and counter-terrorism.

Albanese made the announcement while attending the G7 summit in Kananaskis, emphasizing the significance of the partnership for both current and future cooperation between Australia and the EU. He cited the importance of the framework in strengthening ties in critical areas involving national and international security concerns.

With ministers from both sides set to advance talks in the upcoming weeks, Prime Minister Albanese expressed optimism, stating he anticipates the negotiations to be concluded swiftly, paving the way for robust cooperative agreements between Australia and the European bloc.