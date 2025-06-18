Modi's Diplomatic Marathon at G7: Strengthening Global Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased an extensive diplomatic effort with numerous global leaders on the margins of the G7 Summit, focusing on trade, security, and investment discussions. Modi's active engagement underlines India's increasing role in international diplomacy.

During the Summit, Modi held substantive bilateral talks with leaders from South Korea, France, the UK, Italy, Mexico, and Germany. Noteworthy discussions included India's commitment to advancing trade, technology, and environmental initiatives. With each leader, Modi explored opportunities to strengthen mutual ties and enhance collaboration in sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, and more.

These fruitful meetings reflected India's strategic vision of fostering a robust network of international partnerships aimed at addressing global economic and security challenges, notably counter-terrorism. Modi's outreach at the G7 underscores India's proactive role in shaping global discourse and forging closer ties with other economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)