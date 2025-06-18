Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Marathon at G7: Strengthening Global Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a series of bilateral meetings at the G7 Summit, discussing trade, investment, and global challenges with various leaders, including those from South Korea, France, UK, Italy, Mexico, and Germany. Key topics included technology, green hydrogen, semiconductors, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:37 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Marathon at G7: Strengthening Global Partnerships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased an extensive diplomatic effort with numerous global leaders on the margins of the G7 Summit, focusing on trade, security, and investment discussions. Modi's active engagement underlines India's increasing role in international diplomacy.

During the Summit, Modi held substantive bilateral talks with leaders from South Korea, France, the UK, Italy, Mexico, and Germany. Noteworthy discussions included India's commitment to advancing trade, technology, and environmental initiatives. With each leader, Modi explored opportunities to strengthen mutual ties and enhance collaboration in sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, and more.

These fruitful meetings reflected India's strategic vision of fostering a robust network of international partnerships aimed at addressing global economic and security challenges, notably counter-terrorism. Modi's outreach at the G7 underscores India's proactive role in shaping global discourse and forging closer ties with other economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025