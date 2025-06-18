Ex-El Chapo Lawyer Becomes Judge Amidst Election Controversy
Silvia Delgado, a former lawyer for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has won a judicial position in Mexico's elections, sparking concerns over the influence of organized crime on the judiciary. Critics argue that her election epitomizes threats to democratic checks, as she was deemed a 'high risk candidate' given her past associations.
Silvia Delgado, once the lawyer for notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has secured a position as a criminal judge in Mexico's latest and contentious judicial elections, results indicated on Tuesday.
Delgado's candidacy, which has raised eyebrows due to her past ties to El Chapo, was highlighted by civil rights group Defensorxs as a potential risk to Mexico's rule of law, amidst a sweeping judicial overhaul.
The June 1 election, the first of its kind in Mexico, witnessed over 840 federal judge and magistrate positions being voted upon, with critics worrying about the erosion of democratic checks on the ruling Morena party, facilitated by the influence of organized crime.
