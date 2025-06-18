UAW President Faces Retaliation Claims Amid Internal Tension

In a consequential revelation, the federal monitor overseeing the United Auto Workers union has accused UAW President Shawn Fain of retaliating against Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock. The report released on Tuesday highlights the internal rift, as Fain allegedly reassigned Mock's duties in response to her decision not to authorize particular expenditures.

The investigation, led by New York attorney Neil Barofsky, commenced in February 2024 following Mock's claims of unjust treatment after she refused exceptions to union expenditure restrictions. The monitor's findings suggest a deliberate plan by Fain to marginalize Mock, calling for her responsibilities, including those over purchasing and pensions, to be reinstated.

These developments strike a blow to Fain's leadership, known for reinvigorating union activity with the notable 2023 strike against major automakers. Appointed amidst a corruption scandal, the monitor has been a persistent watchdog over the UAW's operations, issuing his twelfth report on Tuesday.

