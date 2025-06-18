Left Menu

Modi Concludes Productive G7 Summit in Canada with Emphasis on Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Canada, part of his three-nation tour, after attending the G7 Summit. During the event, Modi engaged in discussions on key global issues with world leaders, enhancing bilateral relationships, and committing to global peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 06:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up his visit to Canada, marking the conclusion of his three-nation tour with a robust attendance at the G7 Summit. His visit, described as 'productive,' included discussions on vital global challenges and aspirations for a better future.

In Kananaskis, Modi engaged in meaningful exchanges with leaders of the seven-nation bloc. He also strengthened bilateral ties by holding talks with various world leaders, including Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During discussions with Carney, Modi emphasized the significance of India-Canada relations, advocating for cooperative efforts in sectors like trade and economy. The visit concluded with both countries agreeing to appoint new high commissioners, signaling a commitment to renewed cooperation.

