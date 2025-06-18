Trade Tensions: Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Faces G7 Challenge

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced that his nation remains in negotiation limbo with the United States over tariff agreements. Speaking after the G7 summit in Canada, Ishiba asserted the need for an agreement that both protects Japan's interests and benefits U.S.-Japan trade relations.

Ishiba, attending his first G7 summit as prime minister, engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to address the 25% tariffs on Japanese auto imports. Despite earnest talks, no agreement was reached, with Ishiba highlighting the tariffs' detrimental effects on Japanese companies and the global economy.

While sincere discussions continue, Ishiba admitted unresolved issues remain. On a busy diplomatic schedule, he also discussed security with other world leaders, including Germany's Friedrich Merz and South Korea's Lee Jae-myung. With the summit closing absent a unified statement on Ukraine, attention now shifts to Iran's nuclear ambitions and upcoming NATO discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)