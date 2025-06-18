Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life of BJP Leader

A 40-year-old BJP leader tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning while attempting to clear rainwater from his rooftop in the Krishna Nagar area of Mathura, according to police reports on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma identified the deceased as Balram Singh, who served as a sector-in-charge of the Krishna Nagar BJP Mandal. Singh was on his roof during a thunderstorm when lightning hit him, resulting in his death on Tuesday evening.

Despite immediate attempts to revive him by family and neighbors, as captured in a video circulating on social media, Singh succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at a private hospital. Notably, a modified TV antenna, intended to serve as a lightning arrester, failed to offer protection.

