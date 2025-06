Global Health News Brief: Restructuring and Strategic Moves

In recent health sector developments, Surgery Partners has announced its rejection of Bain Capital's take-private proposal due to disagreements over terms, leading to a 13% drop in share value.

Meanwhile, U.S. pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to Chinese companies for licensing deals, aiming to transform them into lucrative treatments, with 14 deals amounting to $18.3 billion signed so far this year.

Additionally, Purdue Pharma's proposed $7.4 billion settlement, addressing numerous opioid lawsuits, has garnered substantial support from state attorneys general, potentially facilitating court approval for bankruptcy reorganization.

(With inputs from agencies.)