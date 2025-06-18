Inclusive Development and Youth Engagement Vital for Northeast's Growth
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of inclusive development during the launch of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) in Nagaland. He encouraged youth to pursue technology-driven agriculture, highlighting the Northeast's potential role in India's growth.
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the critical role of inclusive development for India's ascent to global prominence at the launch of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) in Wokha, Nagaland.
Addressing local youth, Singh advocated for technology-driven agricultural careers, marking the event as the start of a 15-day campaign to raise awareness about tribal welfare, celebrating the legacy of tribal leader Birsa Munda across 53 villages.
He highlighted the Northeast's transformation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating Nagaland's integral position in India's development. Singh emphasized youth participation, technology, and community collaboration as essential, and pledged government support to address local infrastructural and educational demands.
