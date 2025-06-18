YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Controversial Rentapalla Visit Amidst Tense Political Climate

YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy embarked on a politically charged visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district amidst tight police restrictions on Wednesday. The visit aimed to console the family of a party worker, Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly committed suicide due to purported harassment by the police and the ruling TDP party.

The convoy, setting off from Reddy's Tadepalli residence, saw throngs of YSRCP supporters lining the route to Rentapalla, eagerly cheering their leader. The event's backdrop included recent skirmishes involving YSRCP and TDP, exacerbating tensions between the two parties.

Authorities heightened security measures, including restricting the area to a 100-person entourage and deploying drones for surveillance. Palnadu superintendent of police K Srinivasa Rao warned of severe actions against individuals attempting to cause disturbances during the high-profile visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)