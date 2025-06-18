Escalation or Resolution? Tensions Rise Amid Israeli-Iran Conflict

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has issued a stark warning regarding potential American intervention in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting Iran. Speaking during a live interview with Al Jazeera English, Esmail Baghaei claimed such intervention would lead to 'an all-out war.'

President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks, but has recently hinted at a possible increase in US involvement, indicating he seeks broader resolutions beyond a mere ceasefire. Subsequently, the US has dispatched additional warplanes to the region.

The conflict has notably affected air travel, leaving thousands of Israelis stranded abroad and causing widespread disruptions in regional flight patterns.

