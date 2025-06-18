Left Menu

Escalation or Resolution? Tensions Rise Amid Israeli-Iran Conflict

Iran warns that American intervention in the Israeli strikes on Iran could lead to an all-out war, as tensions escalate. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson shared concerns during an Al Jazeera interview. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggests potential stronger involvement, complicating the already fraught regional situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:50 IST
Escalation or Resolution? Tensions Rise Amid Israeli-Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has issued a stark warning regarding potential American intervention in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting Iran. Speaking during a live interview with Al Jazeera English, Esmail Baghaei claimed such intervention would lead to 'an all-out war.'

President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks, but has recently hinted at a possible increase in US involvement, indicating he seeks broader resolutions beyond a mere ceasefire. Subsequently, the US has dispatched additional warplanes to the region.

The conflict has notably affected air travel, leaving thousands of Israelis stranded abroad and causing widespread disruptions in regional flight patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025