Escalation in Tehran: Israeli Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

In a series of late-night maneuvers, Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on Tehran, targeting key facilities tied to Iran's nuclear activities, the Israeli military reported. The strikes damaged centrifuge facilities, exacerbating tensions between the regional adversaries.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles towards Israel, although no casualties were reported. The situation remains tense as Iran's foreign ministry warns the U.S. against involvement, cautioning that it could lead to a regional war.

Iran's ambassador in Geneva condemned U.S. President Trump's call for Iran's surrender, asserting that their nuclear sites were protected and reiterating Iran's peaceful intent concerning uranium enrichment. The situation is closely monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirming the strikes' impact.

