Tensions Escalate: Iran Responds to U.S. and Israeli Actions

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for surrender, emphasizing that threats would not succeed against Iran. His statement came amid growing tensions following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

With residents fleeing the city, Israeli military action has heightened regional instability. A source indicated President Trump is contemplating joining Israel in targeting Iranian nuclear sites, raising fears of broader conflict.

Iran has signaled potential retaliation against the U.S. if direct involvement occurs, with Ambassador Ali Bahreini viewing America as complicit in Israel's aggression. As tensions escalate, the international community closely monitors the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)