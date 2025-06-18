France's Pension Predicament: Last-Ditch Negotiations

French unions and employers are gearing up for crucial negotiations aimed at reassessing the contentious 2023 pension reform. These talks arrive on the backdrop of a national debate and just a week before the scheduled meeting on June 23.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, seeking to garner Socialist support amidst looming no-confidence votes, had earlier proposed reopening discussions on pension reforms. However, a consensus remains elusive as months of dialogues ended without resolution. Medef, representing employers, indicates a possible withdrawal from the talks.

The 2023 reform, which incrementally raises the retirement age, faces opposition from unions and public skepticism. With projected deficits threatening the system, Bayrou emphasizes the need for solutions that ensure economic stability by the end of the decade, amidst one of the world's highest pension spending ratios.

