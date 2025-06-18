Historic Connect: Modi's Unprecedented Visit to Croatia

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, made a historic arrival in Croatia on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the nation. His visit is set to bolster bilateral cooperation in multiple areas of mutual interest with Croatia's top leadership.

In a notable gesture, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković personally welcomed Modi at the airport, highlighting the visit's significance. "We welcomed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Zagreb! This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister at a crucial geopolitical moment," Plenković stated on X.

The visit marks a new chapter in the India-Croatia relationship, as Modi meets both Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the significance of this visit in strengthening India's engagement with European Union partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)