Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre Over MGNREGA Funds
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government for withholding MGNREGA funds and demanded their release instead of sending inquiry teams to the state. Despite a court order for prospective implementation, workers remain unpaid, and the state has used its funds to fulfill obligations.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday accused the central government of failing to release due funds for the MGNREGA scheme, urging them to release the funds rather than dispatch investigation teams.
The controversy arose following a Calcutta High Court directive instructing the Centre to implement MGNREGA, West Bengal's 100-day job guarantee scheme, from August 1. The court highlighted unpaid wages spanning almost three years amid allegations of disbursal irregularities.
Banerjee contended that the Centre had not disbursed any money over recent years and criticized the BJP for exploiting 'Paschim Banga Diwas' for political gain, while workers remain uncompensated. The state has initiated payments using its funds, escalating tensions over alleged economic discrimination.
