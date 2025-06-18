Rising Tensions: Rohingyas and the Arakan Army Clash

A Rohingya faction, based in refugee camps in Bangladesh, has reportedly initiated conflict with Myanmar's Arakan Army, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG). This development threatens to destabilize an already fragile situation, potentially exacerbating violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State and stymying efforts to repatriate Rohingya refugees.

The ICG reports that the Rohingya group has begun recruiting within Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh's largest refugee settlement, sparking fears of increased ethnic tensions. While the Arakan Army maintains de facto control over Rakhine, the ICG warns that an intensification of hostilities could lead to further bloodshed and displacement.

Bangladeshi officials view dialogue with the Arakan Army as crucial for humanitarian aid and trust-building between the groups. However, experts remain skeptical, citing geopolitical dynamics and Chinese interests as complicating factors in the region's politics, as noted by former ambassador Mahfuzur Rahman.

