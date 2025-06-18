Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee's Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed a Tennessee law that prohibits gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, marking a significant development in the ongoing cultural and legal debates surrounding transgender rights in the United States. The 6-3 ruling reflects the court's conservative stance, potentially influencing similar legislative efforts nationwide.

The decision endorses Tennessee's position on the contentious issue, as highlighted by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, who emphasized the ongoing debate among medical experts. The conflict underscores the broader cultural divide in the U.S., as states navigate how to address complex issues of gender identity and medical treatment.

Challengers, including families and medical professionals, argue the law discriminates based on sex and transgender status. Despite these opposition voices, the Supreme Court's ruling supports Tennessee's approach to regulating transgender healthcare, amidst a nationwide push by conservative lawmakers to implement restrictions on transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)