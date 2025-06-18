West Africa's Energy Deals at Risk Amid U.S. Travel Bans

The pursuit of energy and mineral partnerships between West African countries and the United States faces uncertainty as the Trump administration considers expanding its travel bans. Nigerian Foreign Minister Yussuf Tuggar warns that this move could hinder regional economic opportunities.

Recent travel restrictions implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump target a dozen nations, with the potential to affect nearly all West African nations. Tuggar emphasizes the richness of the region in critical minerals, like samarium, and its strategic importance as an energy partner.

The bans cited governmental failures and high visa overstay rates as justification. Meanwhile, West African nations advocate for collaboration that leverages their resource advantages, but the U.S. immigration crackdown poses significant challenges.

