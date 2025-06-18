West Africa's Energy Deals at Risk Amid U.S. Travel Bans
West African nations seek energy and mineral deals with the U.S. However, potential expansion of U.S. travel bans, announced by the Trump administration, threatens these efforts. Nigerian foreign minister Yussuf Tuggar highlights the region's rich resources and potential for collaboration but criticizes the bans as barriers to cooperation.
The pursuit of energy and mineral partnerships between West African countries and the United States faces uncertainty as the Trump administration considers expanding its travel bans. Nigerian Foreign Minister Yussuf Tuggar warns that this move could hinder regional economic opportunities.
Recent travel restrictions implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump target a dozen nations, with the potential to affect nearly all West African nations. Tuggar emphasizes the richness of the region in critical minerals, like samarium, and its strategic importance as an energy partner.
The bans cited governmental failures and high visa overstay rates as justification. Meanwhile, West African nations advocate for collaboration that leverages their resource advantages, but the U.S. immigration crackdown poses significant challenges.
