Left Menu

West Africa's Energy Deals at Risk Amid U.S. Travel Bans

West African nations seek energy and mineral deals with the U.S. However, potential expansion of U.S. travel bans, announced by the Trump administration, threatens these efforts. Nigerian foreign minister Yussuf Tuggar highlights the region's rich resources and potential for collaboration but criticizes the bans as barriers to cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:25 IST
West Africa's Energy Deals at Risk Amid U.S. Travel Bans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pursuit of energy and mineral partnerships between West African countries and the United States faces uncertainty as the Trump administration considers expanding its travel bans. Nigerian Foreign Minister Yussuf Tuggar warns that this move could hinder regional economic opportunities.

Recent travel restrictions implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump target a dozen nations, with the potential to affect nearly all West African nations. Tuggar emphasizes the richness of the region in critical minerals, like samarium, and its strategic importance as an energy partner.

The bans cited governmental failures and high visa overstay rates as justification. Meanwhile, West African nations advocate for collaboration that leverages their resource advantages, but the U.S. immigration crackdown poses significant challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025