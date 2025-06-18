Trump's Tense Teeter: Deciding on US Strikes Against Iran
President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of ordering a US strike on Iran but remained non-committal, amidst threats of retaliation from Tehran. As tensions rise between the US and Iran, Trump emphasized the nuclear threat and urged Iran to surrender, considering military involvement amid regional conflicts.
President Donald Trump remains ambiguous about potential US strikes on Iran, amid Iran's threats of severe retaliation.
At the White House, Trump stated, "I may do it, I may not do it," keeping the world unsure of his intentions.
The rising tensions are part of the US and Iran's ongoing conflict over Iran's nuclear program.
