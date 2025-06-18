Israel's Iran Offensive: A Nation United in Divided Times
Israel's military action against Iran has temporarily unified the nation, overshadowing political disagreements. Polls show strong support for Prime Minister Netanyahu's strategy to disable Iran's nuclear capabilities, despite concerns about repercussions. The offensive has political benefits at home, sidelining opposition movements and boosting Netanyahu's standing amid criticism.
Israel's aggressive military campaign against Iran has forged rare unity within the country, overshadowing previous political strife. The offensive comes after divisions spurred by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Polling indicates general public support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to target Iran's nuclear capabilities, albeit amid warnings of potential repercussions.
Despite internal criticism over the handling of the Gaza conflict, Netanyahu's popularity has surged, as opposition movements are temporarily sidelined, restoring his political footing.
