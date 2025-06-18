Left Menu

Delhi's Waterlogging Woes: A Political Blame Game Unfolds

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her statements on waterlogging, accusing her of making false promises. Gupta defended the government's efforts, citing inspections and measures taken to address the issue. AAP called for better excuses and solutions from Gupta's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:43 IST
Delhi's Waterlogging Woes: A Political Blame Game Unfolds
waterlogging
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her recent comments about waterlogging in the city. The opposition accused Gupta of making false promises and demanded accountability.

Earlier, Gupta asserted that heavy rains sometimes overwhelm the drainage system but added that water receding within an hour is standard. However, AAP claimed the government's promises were drowned in waterlogged streets.

Gupta maintained that her administration is implementing measures to counteract monsoon waterlogging issues and highlighted a successful inspection that showed progress at Minto Bridge as evidence of the system's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025