Delhi's Waterlogging Woes: A Political Blame Game Unfolds

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her recent comments about waterlogging in the city. The opposition accused Gupta of making false promises and demanded accountability.

Earlier, Gupta asserted that heavy rains sometimes overwhelm the drainage system but added that water receding within an hour is standard. However, AAP claimed the government's promises were drowned in waterlogged streets.

Gupta maintained that her administration is implementing measures to counteract monsoon waterlogging issues and highlighted a successful inspection that showed progress at Minto Bridge as evidence of the system's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)