Political Storm in Punjab: AI-Edited Photos Trigger Controversy
Punjab minister Ravjot Singh accuses SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia of sharing doctored photos to harm his reputation. The incident highlights AI misuse in politics. Singh emphasizes the issue's importance for women's dignity and the Scheduled Caste community, while SAD calls for a CBI investigation.
In a heated political dispute, Punjab minister Ravjot Singh has filed a police complaint against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, accusing him of sharing doctored photographs depicting Singh with his ex-wife. The images, allegedly edited using artificial intelligence tools, have sparked outrage and condemnation from Singh, who decried the act as a vile attempt to tarnish his personal and political standing.
Singh denounced Majithia's actions as a new low in Punjab's political landscape and an attack on women and the Scheduled Caste community. He stressed that the photographs represent a disgraceful effort to mislead the public and highlight the demeaning tactics prevalent in politics. He criticized Majithia as a hypocrite for his conduct, which, according to Singh, stands in stark contrast to the values they publicly endorse.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) responded by suggesting that the minister himself was responsible for the viral spread of the images. SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler called for a CBI investigation to uncover the truth behind the images and their dissemination. The controversy intensifies as Punjab gears up for the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election.
