Senate GOP Challenges Biden's Legacy: Mental Fitness and Controversy in Focus

Senate Republicans are intensifying their scrutiny of Joe Biden's presidency, nearly half a year after his departure from the White House, by launching a series of hearings on his mental fitness and office management.

The initiative led by the Senate Judiciary Committee has been met with significant Democratic pushback, who accuse Republicans of focusing on unfounded claims instead of pressing national issues.

The GOP's efforts include questioning Biden's cognitive abilities, raising questions about the authenticity of his administrative actions, and calling for accountability from both his former administration and the media.