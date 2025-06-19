Senate GOP Challenges Biden's Legacy: Mental Fitness and Controversy in Focus
Senate Republicans, continuing to question Joe Biden's mental fitness nearly six months after his exit from the White House, have initiated a series of congressional hearings. The initial hearing faced Democratic criticism and highlighted concerns over Biden's cognitive health and administrative practices alleged by the GOP.
Senate Republicans are intensifying their scrutiny of Joe Biden's presidency, nearly half a year after his departure from the White House, by launching a series of hearings on his mental fitness and office management.
The initiative led by the Senate Judiciary Committee has been met with significant Democratic pushback, who accuse Republicans of focusing on unfounded claims instead of pressing national issues.
The GOP's efforts include questioning Biden's cognitive abilities, raising questions about the authenticity of his administrative actions, and calling for accountability from both his former administration and the media.
