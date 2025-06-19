Colombia's Council of State Blocks Petro's Labor Reform Referendum
Colombia's Council of State suspended President Gustavo Petro's decree for a labor reform referendum, citing the lack of required Senate authorization. The decree, issued last week, faced criticism from political opponents who saw it as a challenge to the nation's institutions and a 'coup d'état' against congress.
In a significant political development, Colombia's Council of State has suspended a decree initiated by President Gustavo Petro, which aimed to call a national referendum on labor reforms. The decision was made on the grounds that the decree did not have the necessary authorization from the Senate as required by law.
The decree, issued just last week, quickly became a flashpoint of controversy, drawing sharp criticism from opposition figures. Many opponents characterized it as an audacious move akin to a 'coup d'état,' aimed at undermining the nation's constitutional framework and bypassing the legislative process.
Political analysts suggest that the suspension of this decree reflects the ongoing tension between Petro's administration and the established legislative branches of the Colombian government. The saga underscores the essential checks and balances that define the functioning of congressional authorization in the country's democratic system.
