Left Menu

Colombia's Council of State Blocks Petro's Labor Reform Referendum

Colombia's Council of State suspended President Gustavo Petro's decree for a labor reform referendum, citing the lack of required Senate authorization. The decree, issued last week, faced criticism from political opponents who saw it as a challenge to the nation's institutions and a 'coup d'état' against congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:17 IST
Colombia's Council of State Blocks Petro's Labor Reform Referendum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant political development, Colombia's Council of State has suspended a decree initiated by President Gustavo Petro, which aimed to call a national referendum on labor reforms. The decision was made on the grounds that the decree did not have the necessary authorization from the Senate as required by law.

The decree, issued just last week, quickly became a flashpoint of controversy, drawing sharp criticism from opposition figures. Many opponents characterized it as an audacious move akin to a 'coup d'état,' aimed at undermining the nation's constitutional framework and bypassing the legislative process.

Political analysts suggest that the suspension of this decree reflects the ongoing tension between Petro's administration and the established legislative branches of the Colombian government. The saga underscores the essential checks and balances that define the functioning of congressional authorization in the country's democratic system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025