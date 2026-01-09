Left Menu

Meloni Rules Out Early Elections Amid Justice Reform Referendum

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has dismissed the possibility of early parliamentary elections despite mounting media speculation. She made these remarks during her annual New Year's press conference, emphasizing that her resignation is not an option even if the government loses the upcoming justice reform referendum slated for March 22-23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:52 IST
Meloni Rules Out Early Elections Amid Justice Reform Referendum
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has definitively ruled out the prospect of snap parliamentary elections following an anticipated referendum on justice reform expected this March.

Addressing recent media speculation during her annual New Year's press conference, Meloni confidently stated, "It is really not on my radar," dismissing any intentions to seek early elections should the referendum prove successful.

Furthermore, Meloni made it clear she would not resign even if the government were to lose the referendum, adding that the vote is planned for March 22-23, with the date soon to be formalized by the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

 India
2
Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognition

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognitio...

 India
4
GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026