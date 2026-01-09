Meloni Rules Out Early Elections Amid Justice Reform Referendum

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has definitively ruled out the prospect of snap parliamentary elections following an anticipated referendum on justice reform expected this March.

Addressing recent media speculation during her annual New Year's press conference, Meloni confidently stated, "It is really not on my radar," dismissing any intentions to seek early elections should the referendum prove successful.

Furthermore, Meloni made it clear she would not resign even if the government were to lose the referendum, adding that the vote is planned for March 22-23, with the date soon to be formalized by the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)