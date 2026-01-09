Meloni Rules Out Early Elections Amid Justice Reform Referendum
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has dismissed the possibility of early parliamentary elections despite mounting media speculation. She made these remarks during her annual New Year's press conference, emphasizing that her resignation is not an option even if the government loses the upcoming justice reform referendum slated for March 22-23.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:52 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has definitively ruled out the prospect of snap parliamentary elections following an anticipated referendum on justice reform expected this March.
Addressing recent media speculation during her annual New Year's press conference, Meloni confidently stated, "It is really not on my radar," dismissing any intentions to seek early elections should the referendum prove successful.
Furthermore, Meloni made it clear she would not resign even if the government were to lose the referendum, adding that the vote is planned for March 22-23, with the date soon to be formalized by the cabinet.
