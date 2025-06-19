Left Menu

Putin Dismisses Assassination Talks Amidst Iran Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected discussions on the potential assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He addressed media editors at an economic forum, clarifying that Russia's strategic treaty with Iran excludes military cooperation despite tensions with Israel.

In a recent meeting with senior editors during an economic forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin firmly dismissed discussions surrounding the possible assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by either Israel or the United States.

When questioned about Russia's willingness to supply modern weaponry to Iran for defense against Israeli strikes, Putin clarified that the strategic partnership treaty signed in January with Tehran does not include military cooperation.

This statement comes amidst escalating tensions and highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics between Russia, Iran, Israel, and the United States.

