Left Menu

Rwanda-DRC Draft Treaty: A Step Toward Peace in Eastern Congo

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have preliminary agreed on a draft peace treaty to end the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. This agreement, backed by the United States, targets regional stability and substantial Western investment in mineral-rich areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:51 IST
Rwanda-DRC Draft Treaty: A Step Toward Peace in Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An initial draft peace agreement has been approved by Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with plans to finalize it next week, as announced by both countries and the United States on Wednesday. This accord is seen as a prospective breakthrough in Donald Trump's administration-led negotiations to cease hostilities in eastern Congo, paving the way for billions in Western investments in the region's mineral wealth.

The draft, concluded after three days of negotiations, lays out plans to uphold territorial integrity, prohibit hostilities, and manage the disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of non-state armed groups. Furthermore, the agreement calls for creating a joint security framework which builds upon discussions mediated by Angola last year.

The ministerial signing is set for June 27. Previous agreements faltered despite Angola's mediation, as they were not endorsed by ministers in both countries. Tensions surged after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels made advances in eastern Congo, drawing international concern. Allegations persist of Rwanda's support of M23 with military aid, though Rwanda denies involvement and cites self-defense against threats from Congo's forces and ethnic Hutu insurgents related to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025