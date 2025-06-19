Rwanda-DRC Draft Treaty: A Step Toward Peace in Eastern Congo

An initial draft peace agreement has been approved by Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with plans to finalize it next week, as announced by both countries and the United States on Wednesday. This accord is seen as a prospective breakthrough in Donald Trump's administration-led negotiations to cease hostilities in eastern Congo, paving the way for billions in Western investments in the region's mineral wealth.

The draft, concluded after three days of negotiations, lays out plans to uphold territorial integrity, prohibit hostilities, and manage the disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of non-state armed groups. Furthermore, the agreement calls for creating a joint security framework which builds upon discussions mediated by Angola last year.

The ministerial signing is set for June 27. Previous agreements faltered despite Angola's mediation, as they were not endorsed by ministers in both countries. Tensions surged after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels made advances in eastern Congo, drawing international concern. Allegations persist of Rwanda's support of M23 with military aid, though Rwanda denies involvement and cites self-defense against threats from Congo's forces and ethnic Hutu insurgents related to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.