Controversial Post Sparks Political Tension

A man has been charged for allegedly sharing a private photograph of a BJP leader's family on social media, accompanied by an objectionable comment. The incident has ignited political tensions in the community, officials revealed on Saturday.

The complaint was filed on Friday at the Rewati police station by the BJP Kisan Morcha district president Arjun Kumar Chauhan. The situation has raised concerns about privacy violations and political repercussions.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey is accused of posting the private family image with a derogatory message on Facebook. Rewati Station House Officer Prashant Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that police are investigating the matter thoroughly to address the sensitive nature of this incident.

