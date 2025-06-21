Left Menu

Controversial Post Sparks Political Tension

A man faces charges for allegedly sharing a private photo of a BJP leader's family with an objectionable comment on social media. The FIR was filed by BJP Kisan Morcha district president, prompting an investigation by local police to address the politically-sensitive issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been charged for allegedly sharing a private photograph of a BJP leader's family on social media, accompanied by an objectionable comment. The incident has ignited political tensions in the community, officials revealed on Saturday.

The complaint was filed on Friday at the Rewati police station by the BJP Kisan Morcha district president Arjun Kumar Chauhan. The situation has raised concerns about privacy violations and political repercussions.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey is accused of posting the private family image with a derogatory message on Facebook. Rewati Station House Officer Prashant Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that police are investigating the matter thoroughly to address the sensitive nature of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

