Left Menu

Haryana CM's Supportive Visit to Injured Colleague

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Anil Vij in Ambala Cantonment to check on his health after Vij sustained a toe fracture. Despite his injury, Vij remained active in his duties until the pain worsened. An X-ray confirmed the fracture, prompting the need for rest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:23 IST
Haryana CM's Supportive Visit to Injured Colleague
Visit
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a heartfelt visit to Ambala Cantonment to meet with his Cabinet colleague Anil Vij, who is recuperating from a toe fracture.

Anil Vij, a prominent figure in the Haryana government, has continued to participate in developmental work and departmental meetings despite suffering from a fractured toe. However, escalating pain led to an X-ray, confirming the extent of his injury.

During the visit, Vij's brother Rajinder and other family members warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. Anil Vij extended his appreciation by presenting Saini with a shawl, symbolizing gratitude for his supportive gesture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025