Haryana CM's Supportive Visit to Injured Colleague

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a heartfelt visit to Ambala Cantonment to meet with his Cabinet colleague Anil Vij, who is recuperating from a toe fracture.

Anil Vij, a prominent figure in the Haryana government, has continued to participate in developmental work and departmental meetings despite suffering from a fractured toe. However, escalating pain led to an X-ray, confirming the extent of his injury.

During the visit, Vij's brother Rajinder and other family members warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. Anil Vij extended his appreciation by presenting Saini with a shawl, symbolizing gratitude for his supportive gesture.

(With inputs from agencies.)