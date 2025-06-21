Haryana CM's Supportive Visit to Injured Colleague
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Anil Vij in Ambala Cantonment to check on his health after Vij sustained a toe fracture. Despite his injury, Vij remained active in his duties until the pain worsened. An X-ray confirmed the fracture, prompting the need for rest.
On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a heartfelt visit to Ambala Cantonment to meet with his Cabinet colleague Anil Vij, who is recuperating from a toe fracture.
Anil Vij, a prominent figure in the Haryana government, has continued to participate in developmental work and departmental meetings despite suffering from a fractured toe. However, escalating pain led to an X-ray, confirming the extent of his injury.
During the visit, Vij's brother Rajinder and other family members warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. Anil Vij extended his appreciation by presenting Saini with a shawl, symbolizing gratitude for his supportive gesture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
