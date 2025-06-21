Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes JD(U), Highlights RJD's Vision for Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized JD(U) and BJP's alliance in Bihar, questioning their development record and governance. He promised transformative projects if RJD gains power. Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar announced an increase in pensions for vulnerable groups. Bihar is gearing up for its assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:20 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes JD(U), Highlights RJD's Vision for Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery press conference, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched an attack on Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) amid the heated political landscape of poll-bound Bihar. Yadav accused the JD(U) of ceding control to its coalition partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the distribution of assembly tickets.

He sharply criticized the coalition government's track record, questioning its contribution to state's infrastructure, such as IT parks and industrial clusters. Yadav also cast doubts on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health, alleging a BJP influence in JDU's ticket allocation, and voiced RJD's vision for holistic development across various sectors.

While Yadav made his case for leadership change, Nitish Kumar responded with a social welfare announcement, increasing pension amounts for widowed women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals under the state's Social Security Pension Schemes. This gesture offers financial support to over 10.9 million beneficiaries.

