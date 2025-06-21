Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes JD(U), Highlights RJD's Vision for Bihar

In a fiery press conference, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched an attack on Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) amid the heated political landscape of poll-bound Bihar. Yadav accused the JD(U) of ceding control to its coalition partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the distribution of assembly tickets.

He sharply criticized the coalition government's track record, questioning its contribution to state's infrastructure, such as IT parks and industrial clusters. Yadav also cast doubts on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health, alleging a BJP influence in JDU's ticket allocation, and voiced RJD's vision for holistic development across various sectors.

While Yadav made his case for leadership change, Nitish Kumar responded with a social welfare announcement, increasing pension amounts for widowed women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals under the state's Social Security Pension Schemes. This gesture offers financial support to over 10.9 million beneficiaries.

