Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Commits to Restoring City's Historic Pride Amid Yoga Day Celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the commitment of the ruling BJP government to restore Delhi's historical identity and pride. At a book launch on Saturday, she reflected on the days when Delhi's Secretariat was an inaccessible fortress to many, celebrating its transformation into an open institution for the public, society, and families.

On the same day, CM Gupta joined hands with students and boat club members by participating in International Yoga Day activities at the Yamuna River, advocating for nationwide Yoga promotion. Addressing the river's historic neglect, she signaled a continuity of her administration's efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna.

Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party's oversight of the river, Gupta asserted ongoing rejuvenation work and boasted about planned river cruises. She further quipped about AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal's view of Yoga, suggesting he associates it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21 with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' spotlights the connection between individual and planetary health.

