Syarhei Tsikhanouski's Dramatic Release: A Step Towards Freedom

Belarusian opposition leader Syarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 others have been freed and are now in Lithuania, thanks to U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg's negotiations. Tsikhanouski's wife, Sviatlana, expressed gratitude on social media and called for further prisoner releases. The release is seen as a hopeful sign for political prisoners under Lukashenko's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:16 IST
Syarhei Tsikhanouski's Dramatic Release: A Step Towards Freedom

In a dramatic turn of events, Belarusian opposition leader Syarhei Tsikhanouski, along with 13 other prisoners, has been released and relocated to Lithuania, according to the Lithuanian government. This significant diplomatic breakthrough was brokered by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, who met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhei's wife, publicly thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and Kellogg for their roles in securing the release. She has called for the liberation of more than 1,150 additional prisoners, highlighting the ongoing struggle against the controversial Lukashenko regime.

The release, which included individuals from various nationalities, has been hailed as a positive development by international figures, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who described it as a 'powerful symbol of hope'. The diplomatic mission is seen as a potential catalyst for peace discussions to address the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.



