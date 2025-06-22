Freedom and Diplomacy: The Release of Siarhei Tsikhanouski

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure, has been released from prison along with 13 others, according to the Lithuanian government. The release was part of a diplomatic initiative led by U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, who held an extensive meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The release has been widely applauded by international leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Tsikhanouski's spouse, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, underscoring the cross-continental collaboration involved in securing the prisoners' freedom.

While many celebrated the news, Tsikhanouskaya emphasized the continued need for action, advocating for the release of additional prisoners still in captivity. The event marks a significant moment in the complex geopolitical puzzle involving Belarus, the United States, and other European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)