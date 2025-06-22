Tensions Escalate as Prolonged War Looms in Middle East

Israel's military is bracing for a prolonged conflict as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The nation has intensified strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, claiming significant destruction, while Iran launches retaliatory drone and missile attacks. Israel declared the goal to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities entirely, warning of a drawn-out campaign ahead.

The situation spirals further as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen threaten to target US vessels, should the US escalate its involvement. As President Trump deliberate the decision, Iran's foreign minister cautioned against US military presence, citing regional destabilization risks.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing strikes and a looming humanitarian crisis, Israeli air defenses respond to a barrage of Iranian missiles. International observers express concern over the high casualty rates and the potential for broader conflict. Internet access in Iran remains crippled, isolating many from unfolding developments.

