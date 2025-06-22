Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Prolonged War Looms in Middle East

The Middle East faces potential prolonged conflict as Israel ramps up military activities against Iran's nuclear sites. Iranian-backed Houthis threaten retaliation if the US joins Israel's campaign. Amidst escalated tensions, the international community remains wary of the unpredictable outcomes of increased military aggression in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 22-06-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 03:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military is bracing for a prolonged conflict as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The nation has intensified strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, claiming significant destruction, while Iran launches retaliatory drone and missile attacks. Israel declared the goal to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities entirely, warning of a drawn-out campaign ahead.

The situation spirals further as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen threaten to target US vessels, should the US escalate its involvement. As President Trump deliberate the decision, Iran's foreign minister cautioned against US military presence, citing regional destabilization risks.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing strikes and a looming humanitarian crisis, Israeli air defenses respond to a barrage of Iranian missiles. International observers express concern over the high casualty rates and the potential for broader conflict. Internet access in Iran remains crippled, isolating many from unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

